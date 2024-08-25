Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.86. The stock had a trading volume of 514,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,664. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average is $252.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

