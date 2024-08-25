Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,359,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

