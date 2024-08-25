Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 24,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

