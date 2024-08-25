Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 23,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.43. 13,389,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,304,607. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

