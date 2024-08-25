Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.43. 14,281,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,309,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $164.64. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

