American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Down 0.8%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39. Approximately 31 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:AEMB Free Report ) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.31% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

