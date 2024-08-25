American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Down 0.8%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39. Approximately 31 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.
American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.
American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF
American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.
