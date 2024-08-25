Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a P/E ratio of -128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.07.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.77 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

