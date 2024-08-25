AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $56,518,687 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $11.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,116.57. 256,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,078.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,062.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

