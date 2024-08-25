AMG National Trust Bank Buys 5,310 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded up $12.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $566.17. The stock had a trading volume of 960,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,574. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

