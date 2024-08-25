AMG National Trust Bank Has $23.88 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,418,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,282. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

