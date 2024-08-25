AMG National Trust Bank Has $30.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $30,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $233.35. The stock had a trading volume of 695,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.11 and a 200 day moving average of $220.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

