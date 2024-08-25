AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.24. The stock had a trading volume of 137,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $138.54.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.