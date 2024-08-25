AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 31,311 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,311 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,879.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 144,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 142,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.06. 941,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,594. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

