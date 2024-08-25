AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

SLV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,713,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,006,777. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

