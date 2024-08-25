AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,304 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.91. 4,385,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,689. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

