AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,880,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 108,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 346,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.70 and a 200-day moving average of $299.51. The company has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

