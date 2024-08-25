Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $57.87

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,700,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 81,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

