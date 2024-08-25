Analysts Set Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) PT at $15.00

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

SPIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire Global

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Spire Global Stock Up 8.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter worth about $3,131,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $196.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.01. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.