Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.73) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.73). Approximately 5,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.34).

Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The company has a market cap of £249.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 553.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 575.07.

About Andrews Sykes Group

(Get Free Report)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.