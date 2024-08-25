Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,226.12

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,226.12 ($28.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,256.50 ($29.32). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.24), with a volume of 979,282 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.89) to GBX 3,100 ($40.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.54) to GBX 2,590 ($33.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.98) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.29) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,765 ($35.93).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,328 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,228.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,122.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is -6,226.42%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.02) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($22,219.54). Insiders have purchased 706 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,272 over the last three months. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

