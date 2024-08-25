Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.