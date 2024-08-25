Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after acquiring an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.51. 1,874,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.