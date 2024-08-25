Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.88 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.55). Approximately 244,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,052,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.10 ($0.55).
Appreciate Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.20. The firm has a market cap of £79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Appreciate Group Company Profile
Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers; flexecash cards and e-codes; and corporate gifted cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Appreciate Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.