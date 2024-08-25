ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.33. 1,296,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,423. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.