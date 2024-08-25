Argent Capital Management LLC Has $41.47 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $41,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,366. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.69 and a 200-day moving average of $309.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

