Argent Capital Management LLC Has $51.49 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1,215.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,092 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $51,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $388.78. 795,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,947. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $388.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

