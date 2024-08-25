Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $77,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.7 %

TDG traded up $22.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,326.68. 273,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,556. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,271.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,248.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

