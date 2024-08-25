Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CRL traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $205.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,516. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

View Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.