Aries Wealth Management Decreases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.2 %

CI stock traded up $7.52 on Friday, hitting $353.99. 1,425,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,043. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

