Aries Wealth Management Purchases 200 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 147,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $555,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

AGG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,179,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,851. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

