Aries Wealth Management Sells 426 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

