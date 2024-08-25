Aries Wealth Management Sells 500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 487,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after buying an additional 45,366 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 184,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,693. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

