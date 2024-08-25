Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $64.99 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $64.99 million and $8.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001422 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,021,762 coins and its circulating supply is 183,021,786 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.