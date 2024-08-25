Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). Approximately 566,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,696,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.55) price objective on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Exploration
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.