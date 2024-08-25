Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). Approximately 566,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,696,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.55) price objective on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.48 million, a P/E ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

