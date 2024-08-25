Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $453.12

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 453.12 ($5.89) and traded as high as GBX 573.50 ($7.45). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.43), with a volume of 196,916 shares traded.
ASCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.13) to GBX 568 ($7.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.63) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 428.67 ($5.57).
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.
