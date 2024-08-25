ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.56

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and traded as high as $96.75. ASGN shares last traded at $96.13, with a volume of 271,576 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter worth $512,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

