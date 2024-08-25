Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $267.80

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIEGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.80 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.69). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.68), with a volume of 197,377 shares traded.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £417.31 million, a P/E ratio of 524.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,089.28 ($6,612.89). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

