ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6605 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61.
ASX Price Performance
ASXFY opened at $43.46 on Friday. ASX has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11.
About ASX
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASX
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.