Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 2,509 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,169. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

