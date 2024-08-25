Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 10,333 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TFC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

