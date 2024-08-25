Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,087,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,513,000 after acquiring an additional 253,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DLR opened at $152.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

