Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.00. 1,307,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,083. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,828,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,828,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $1,450,986.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,608,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,934 shares of company stock valued at $42,788,808. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

