Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Plans $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.805 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

