Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.28

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUIGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This is a boost from Australian United Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

