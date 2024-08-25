Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.28

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This is a boost from Australian United Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
Australian United Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Australian United Investment Company Profile
