Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 52-Week High at $269.50

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $269.50 and last traded at $268.72, with a volume of 339334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

