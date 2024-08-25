AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $221.92.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. UBS Group boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.12.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

