Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $2,142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,144,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,939 shares of company stock worth $11,657,766. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $219.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.64. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.