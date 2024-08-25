Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $184.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $203.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.37. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $210.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,570,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Badger Meter by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

