Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 184,634 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,634 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.44% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,129,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,076,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,811,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 206,432 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,215,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. 227,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

