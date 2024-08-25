Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,149,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 722,672 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.14% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

